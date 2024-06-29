The Peña Adobe Historical Society Welcomes The Buffalo Soldiers July 6th

Peña Adobe Historical Society welcomes The Buffalo Soldiers and the Solano County Sheriff’s Posse, Saturday, July 6th from 11:00am to 2:00pm!

Company G of the 10th Cavalry, better known to history as the Buffalo Soldiers, will be riding out of western history and into Peña Adobe Park again this year. The Buffalo Soldiers are a living history group that was established in the Sacramento area almost 30 years ago. The group recreates the black cavalry units that served in the Old West from 1866 to 1891.

Company G’s goal is to tell the story of the Buffalo Soldiers’ history visiting schools, community organizations, churches and public events. They will have two tables with artifacts of the buffalo soldiers’ history on display and members, dressed in the uniform depicting 1874, will be on hand to talk with park visitors.

In addition to the Buffalo Soldiers, the Solano County Sheriffs’ Posse will be at Peña Adobe!

The Sheriffs’ Posse has been part of the Solano County Sheriffs’ Office for more than 70 years and is composed of volunteers who use their horses and equipment to help the department with search-and-rescue efforts, emergency services and as public ambassadors.

Come to the Peña Adobe Park, bring a picnic lunch and meet the members of the Sheriffs’ Posse and see their amazing horses! Learn the important role horses played when the Peña and Vaca families were raising cattle back in the mid 1800’s on their ranch which later became the city of Vacaville.

Joining the fun will be the Vacaville Acoustic Jam! Members of the Jam will provide music during the event! Under the direction of Terry and Leslie Cloper, the Jam offers musicians of all styles and abilities to play acoustic instruments and sing together, or just sit and listen. Open jam sessions are held at Vacaville’s McBride Senior Center on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday every month. The Jam has been providing free live music to nonprofits since 2013.

Park docents will be available to lead tours of the Peña Adobe, California Historical Landmark #534 built by the Peña family in 1842 and Mowers-Goheen Museum. This event is free!