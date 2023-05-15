The Peña Adobe Historical Society Celebrates “Western Day at the Adobe” June 3rd

The June 3rd open house event, from 11am to 2 pm, will feature performances by the Congressional Gunfighters of America, a professional acting stunt troupe! The reenactment group is dedicated to preserving old Western history, specializing in live entertainment. They use period costuming and weaponry.

Joe Hoberg, Blacksmith from Rush Ranch will share with park visitors traditional blacksmithing tools and equipment. Guests can watch as steel is forged into items and take part in an interactive demonstration with smithy Joe Hoberg and his team.

The Pena Adobe is the oldest fully restored structure in Solano County. The adobe was built in 1842 by Juan Felipe Pena after he and Juan Manuel Vaca arrived from the New Mexico region. Tours of the Adobe will be conducted by 5th generation Peña family descendant Darlene Peña Coombs. Native American Park Docents Armando Perez and James Tunstall will be speaking with park visitors of the Native Americans who lived here before the Peñas and Vacas arrived in the Lagoon Valley.

The park is also home to the Mowers-Goheen Museum, with its artifacts from the area’s settlement, as well as the Willis Linn Jepson Memorial Garden and the Indian Council Ground. Fun activities for children will include an old fashioned Potato Sack Race and learning to rope cattle! Music will be provided by the Vacaville Acoustic Jammers under the direction of Terry and Leslie Cloper.

The Pena Adobe Park is located in Vacaville off I-80, left of the Lagoon Valley Park entrance. This event is free! For questions call (707) 447-0518 or email at [email protected].