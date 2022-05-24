The Peña Adobe Historical Society Celebrates “Native American Heritage Day” June 4th

The Peña Adobe Historical Society will celebrate Native American heritage on Saturday, June 4th from 11am – 2pm. Laverne Bill, Director of Cultural Resources at Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation will speak with park visitors about the many aspects of Yocha Dehe culture, including preservation of its language and oral history, governance, dance, food and agriculture. Bill will also be available to answer questions about local cultural resources/archaeological sites and the roles of tribal members in the community.
Joining Bill, Ann Parkinson and Virgil Sellers of the Rush Ranch Education Council will share their knowledge of Native American basketry. Since 1994, volunteers like Parkinson and Sellers have taught over 37,000 Solano County school children through the Rush Ranch Patwin Program.
Nicole Stevenson, Executive Director of the Vacaville Museum will be on hand to share Native American items from the museum collection. Stevenson will chat with guests about the Vacaville Museum’s mission which includes cultural and historical preservation for all of Solano County.
Miwok Tribal Elder, Marge Grow Eppard will join us for the blessing of the Willis Linn Jepson Memorial Garden. The garden was established years ago by Bob Allen, founding member of the Peña Adobe Historical Society. Named after local famed botanist Willis Jepson, the garden had been left unattended for a number of years and has recently been restored. Members of the Solano County Master Gardeners and the California Native Plant Society, who led the restoration effort, will speak to park guests at the rededication of the garden. Out of town family members of Bob Allen, who passed away in 2016, will be present at the ceremony to celebrate their father’s vision of a garden filled with historic native plants.
Come to the Peña Adobe and make a corn husk doll, snack on Navajo frybread, an 144 year old Navajo tradition, shop at the indigenous market, and help us to rededicate the Willis Linn Jepson Memorial Garden!
The Pena Adobe Regional Park is located off I-80, left of the Lagoon Valley Park entrance. This event is free! For questions call (707) 447-0518 or e-mail us at [email protected].