The Pena Adobe Historical Society celebrates National Hispanic American Heritage Month on Saturday, October 7th from 11 to 2 at Pena Adobe Park!

The Peña Adobe Historical Society welcomes the dancers of “Folklorico Juvenil – Danzantes Unidos de Vacaville” to Peña Adobe Park. This talented group consists of middle school and high school Vacaville youth who enjoy sharing their culture with the community. Most of the group met in Elementary school where they were first introduced to the beautiful art of traditional Folkloric Dance. With the support of parents, volunteers and strong supporters such as St. Mary’s Church this talented group performs all over Solano County and California.

Joining the day’s activities will be Whip Master Francisco Pulido, of Dixon, performing his roping skills! Francisco is from Rancho El Zapotillo in Dixon, and he’s been roping for over 40 years. Meet Francisco and his horse Pirate!

Young Jimena Izquierido of Woodland will be sharing her award winning voice as she performs for park visitors. Jimena has been entertaining crowds with her powerful voice since she was 7 years old!

Join a docent-led tour of the Peña Adobe, Museum and grounds while enjoying a churro from the “Churro My Heart” booth at this historic 6.4 acre park. This event is free!

The Peña Adobe is one of the oldest existing structures in Solano County, dating back to 1842, when the Juan Felipe Peña and Manuel Vaca families settled in Vacaville. The park is located in the picturesque Lagoon Valley off of Interstate 80 at 4699 Peña Adobe Road. For more information, the Peña Adobe Historical Society can be reached at (707)447-0518 or at [email protected].