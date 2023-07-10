95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The North Bay Arts Fund Is Offering Grants Through August 14th

Image Courtesy of Alpha Image Library/Getty Images

Join The North Bay Arts Fund – Solano County in celebrating diversity, creativity, and the power of art in Solano County!

The North Bay Arts Fund is thrilled to announce the launch of our Solano County Call for Artists. All Solano County artists and non-profit arts organizations are invited to submit their applications for consideration.

This exciting opportunity aims to support the talent and creativity of artists in our community and promote inclusivity in the arts.

This art application is open to artists 18 years of age and older and non-profit groups in Solano County of all backgrounds, cultures, ethnicities, abilities, genders, and all members of the LGBTQ community.

The Application Deadline is August 14, 2023 at 5 pm!

The selection process will be conducted by a participatory panel of the local esteemed art professionals who are committed to equality and fairness.

Interested parties may request an application at: [email protected] or download the document at:

https://tinyurl.com/NBAF-individual-grant-app for individual artists or https://tinyurl.com/NBAF-organization-grant-app for non-profit arts organizations.

For additional Information please call: 707-712-3321.

