The NorCal Ride For Kids On 9/18 Supports The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation
- The Ride for Kids is the longest running national charity motorcycle ride. Since 1984, the Ride for Kids has been one of the primary fundraisers for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
- Pediatric Brain Tumors are the deadliest form of childhood cancer.
- 28,000 children in the U.S. are living with a diagnosis of a brain tumor. On average just over 13 children a day will be diagnosed.
- Research on childhood brain tumors remains one of the most underfunded areas of cancer research.
- The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) is the leading organization and the largest non-governmental funder of research on childhood brain tumors.
- The PBTF also provides resources to families who face this diagnosis – educational, financial, and emotional support – through various programs and services.
- Nationally, the Ride for Kids raises over $1.5 million with thousands of riders and dozens of rides happening all across the country on National Ride for Kids Day, September 18th.
- The Northern California Ride for Kids will attract hundreds of motorcycles and people on the day to support the PBTF.
- One of the key aspects of Ride for Kids is that local children with brain tumors (we call them Stars) and their families are invited to attend and if they want, the Stars, their siblings, mom and dad, all will get to go on the motorcycle ride! Either in a side car or on the back of a bike.
- The Northern California Ride for Kids is on Sunday, September 18th
- Riders will gather at Solano Community College, 4000 Suisun Valley Rd. Fairfield CA 94534
Registration: 7:30 AM to 9 AM
Ride starts: 9:30 AM
Finish: Back at Solano Community College
- Post-ride: lunch and celebration
- $40 registration fee in advance and $45 at the door includes food and drink, the ride, and entertainment.
- www.rideforkids.org/norcal