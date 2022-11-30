95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The National Federation For The Blind Has Local Resources Available

The National Federation of the Blind defends the rights of blind people of all ages, and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. We have affiliates in all fifty states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Most major cities and many smaller communities have a local chapter.

People in your community can be connected with their local chapter and then access the support, resources, and positive outlook that we provide. Our web page (www.nfb.org) can help individuals and families find their local affiliate, and access impactful resources and programs.

Our message of hope is that you can live the life you want; blindness is not what holds you back!

