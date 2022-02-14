The National Council On Aging Helps Local Seniors Find Benefits

Inflation continues to rise across the country, leaving millions of older adults who are living on fixed incomes facing tough financial choices. For those who are struggling to make ends meet, there are billions of dollars in benefits programs that can help…but few eligible older adults know they exist or know how to apply. The National Council on Aging (NCOA), a trusted national nonprofit advocating for older Americans since 1950, is helping to connect older adults to the benefits that can help them pay for food and other daily essentials such as prescriptions, utilities, transportation, taxes, and more.
The NCOA connections feature BenefitsCheckUp.org and BuscaBeneficios.org, NCOA’s free confidential websites that have helped millions of older adults access billions in benefits. Check them out today!