The NAMI Solano County Holiday Outreach Gift Registry Is Now Open

Every December, NAMI Solano County distributes hundreds of holiday gift bags to Solano County agencies who provide services to adults living with mental illness. These gift bags help individuals feel valued & cared for by the Solano County community at a time of year when they may be experiencing greater depression,

grief, & loneliness.

YOU CAN HELP by going to our Amazon Gift Bag Registry https://a.co/6hqoveu

and purchasing one or more items. All purchases will be greatly appreciated and are 100% tax-deductible as charitable contributions.

Important Instructions for Purchase & Check Out:

1. For the delivery address select: NAMI Solano County Holiday Outreach Registry Address

2. When you select the item(s) you want to purchase, add them to your cart & make sure

“This is a gift” is checked.

3. When you reach “Checkout & Choose Gift Options” (Step 2 of check out), add a gift note with your name and address. Then check the box and enter the email address “[email protected]” so we receive a gift receipt.

NAMI Solano County is a 501(c)3 organization, Tax ID #94-3024777