The Middle Child Turns 21…Time For Reflection

My son Jake, who turns 21 on December 19th, was about to celebrate his 2nd birthday when I started hosting The KUIC Morning Show; listeners have heard the stories of him losing his first tooth, getting his driver’s license and going on his first date (not necessarily in that order). I’ve had a front-row seat to the two decades of amazing growth of my second kid, and I got the chance to detail some of his awesomeness when a college theater classmate of his was assigned the task of “becoming Jake for a day.” This classmate wanted to know some deeper info about who Jake is, and her request allowed me to put down in words things I’d always thought about. Jake’s under-appreciated athletic abilities (he was a star catcher in Little League and a great cross-country runner in Junior High) and his excellent sense of “team” and support for his colleagues came to mind, along with his sensitivity and compassion for people less fortunate than himself. I wrote these things down in a story-form, titled it “JAKE: The Aspirations, Dreams, Mannerisms and Mayhem of My Son The Artist,” and sent it along to his classmate. I never heard how her assignment went, but by creating my own assignment I re-learned some of the things that make my son Jake so special to me. Happy Birthday, Son!

John Young