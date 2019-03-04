The Matt Garcia Foundation’s Second Annual FREE Youth Baseball Clinic

The Matt Garcia Foundation is hosting the Second Annual Free Baseball Clinic with MLB players on Saturday, March 16th 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Allan Witt Park Diamond #5.

Lunch provided!

Inviting all local 12 to 15-year-old baseball players. Ron Saiz and the Sacramento City College Baseball coaching staff, local league coaches, and former MLB players Fernando Vina,

Ryan Mattheus, Mike Marjama will be instructing this event.

To sign-up and for more information, please visit the Northern Solano Babe Ruth Facebook page for more information! Or, sign-up on the day of the event from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

A special thank you to Northern Solano Babe Ruth, Sacramento City College Baseball, and

the Former Major League Baseball Players in participation.