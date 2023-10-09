The Lori Frank Memorial Health Fair Is Happening October 21st In Fairfield

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office in collaboration with the Solano County Office of Family Violence Prevention, will host the Lori Frank Memorial Health Fair on Saturday, October 21st on the Annex Lawn at 604 Empire Street in Fairfield from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free family event, established to promote healthy living in Solano County. The event includes more than 40 local vendors and boasts a wide variety of activities for people of all ages, including free flu shots, health screenings, free dental exams, tasty treats, music, pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, local nonprofit service providers, health and wellness business vendors, and there will be a Halloween costume contest! Don’t forget to dress up! Also, there will be live performers from the Bliss Dance Company and the

Rodriguez High School Cheer team.

“We hope that you join us again this year as we celebrate our great community partnerships and healthy living throughout Solano County,” says Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams. “With so many family-friendly activities to choose from, there will be something for everyone.”

For more information about activities please call (707) 784-7889.