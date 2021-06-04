      Weather Alert

The Lions Center for the Visually Impaired Open House

The Lions Center for the Visually Impaired invites the public to a Virtual Open House on Thursday, June 17 at 2pm via Zoom (audio only). Participants will learn about the many free services available to blind and visually impaired seniors in Alameda, Solano, and Contra Costa counties, can meet and chat with LCVI staff and clients, and will have a chance to win a free raffle prize.

For more information or to register, please call LCVI toll free at 1-800-750-3937, email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.lcvi.org.

