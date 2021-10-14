The Leaven is now “Leaven Kids,” And The Mission Remains The Same

As I indicated in a previous Blog Post, local charitable organization The Leaven recently changed its name to “Leaven Kids” with the announcement coming during their Fall Fundraising Gala held on October 3rd. Executive Director Mark Lillis explained that the name change was designed to better reflect who The Leaven organization is and who they serve. “Our mission is to revitalize communities through early education intervention, and we live out this mission through practical programs that transform and empower entire communities and the families that call those communities home,” according to the organization’s website mission statement. If you aren’t familiar with Leaven Kids, take a minute to look them up at www.MyLeaven.com; you’ll discover a pretty cool (and effective) service model: Leaven Kids learning centers, situated in the apartment complexes where students and their families live, provide services and support that helps eliminate crime and hopelessness in those neighborhoods by providing year-round tutoring and mentoring. These learning centers also serve as safe spaces where parents know their children are protected and well cared for by Leaven Kids staff. AND, Leaven Kids is always looking for volunteers; visit their website to make yourself available today 🙂
John Young