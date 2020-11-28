The Leaven Helps Kids and Neighborhoods Rise!
The Holiday Season is a time to celebrate with family and friends. But for many families in our community, this season is full of anxiety as they struggle to put food on the table, or pay for medical care. These families face an uncertain future; oftentimes there’s no money for things like presents, or time to help their children succeed in school. You can help by providing relief this Holiday Season by choosing a gift from The Leaven’s Christmas Catalog. You and your family can give hope to kids in your hometown with three cool options:
CHRISTMAS TOYS Make a child smile this Christmas with a special gift
STEAM ACTIVITIES Enrich a child’s education with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) activities.
LITERACY AND ACADEMIC SUPPORT Help a child succeed by instilling a love of reading and supporting basic education skills with individualized mentoring.
To find out more about The Leaven and the amazing work they do in our communities, visit www.MyLeaven.com; and tune in to KUIC on TUESDAY, December 1st ALL DAY for our Radiothon benefiting The Leaven!
John Young