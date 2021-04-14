The Latest From Solano Public Health

Blueprint for a Safer Economy chart: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/COVID-19/Dimmer-Framework-September_2020.pdf
(also available via the state’s Blueprint website under Blueprint Resources: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/BlueprintForSaferEconomy.aspx)
Easiest way to sign up for COVID vaccine clinic notification:
Go to Solano County website to sign up on Vaccine Interest Form and MyTurn:
www.solanocounty.com/covid19 and click on the Vaccine info banner or here is the direct link: https://www.solanocounty.com/depts/ph/coronavirus_links/covid_19_vaccines.asp