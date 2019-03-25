The KUIC Cash Tree Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

NATIONAL Spring 2019 CASH CONTEST

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Promotional Period : The Spring 2019 Cash Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, March 25, 2019 through Friday, April 26, 2019 (the “Promotional Period”).

Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:59pm in the participating stations respective time zone.

Eligibility

The National Spring 2019 Cash Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, other participating broadcast companies, Aptivada, and other Sponsors listed at the end of this document (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.

The National Spring 2019 Cash Contest will also be known as:

KKSS-FM The 25K Kiss Cash Code KKRG-FM The Brooke and Jubal 25k Payday KIOT-FM Coyote Cash Keyword Payday KABG-FM The Big 25k Cash Stash KLVO-FM ¡El Dinero Habla! Y Más Con $1,000 Al Día! (Money Talks!) KJFA-AM ¡Asegurate $1000 Al Dia! (Secure $1,000 A Day!) KXGL-FM THE BIG FAB CASH GRAB KGNC-FM GRAND IN YOUR HAND KGNC-AM THE GRAND SLAM SWEEPSTAKES KAYO-FM Words that Win KBRJ-FM Nichols and Dimes KEAG-FM Money Monster KFQD-AM What’s The Word? KHAR-AM Word that Wins KMXS-FM 25K Giveaway KWHL-FM Cash Grab WAYV-FM Pay Your Bills WERV-FM Keyword Cash WCCQ-FM Thousand Dollar Lyric WSSR-FM Spring Cha-Ching WRXQ-FM Go F(und) Yourself WJOL-AM Money Talks KATE-AM KATE’s Cash KCPI-FM Breeze Bucks for KCPI KAUS-AM Win Mower Cash KAUS-FM Us Country’s Cash Crop KLLY-FM Energy Pays Your Bills KKBB-FM Groove Cash Stash KNZR-AM/FM Money Talks KKWK-FM Wilhite & Wall’s Mad Money KAAN-AM KAAN Sports Radio Cash Cup KBRK-AM Spring Ka-Ching KBRK-FM Spring Ka-Ching KDBX-FM Spring Ka-Ching KJJQ-AM Spring Ka-Ching KKQQ-FM Spring Ka-Ching WHBC-AM News-Talk 1480 WHBC Spring Ka-Ching WHBC-FM Mic 94.1 Mix Money WXST-FM The $1K A Day Giveaway WAVF-FM Grand In Your Hand WCKN-FM The $1,000 Winning Word WMXZ-FM The $1,000 Winning Word WMXZ-HD 2 The What The Heck Check WSPO-FM The $1,000 Winning Word WHXT-FM A LOT OF CASH WWDM-FM $25,000 Big Cash Giveaway WARQ-FM Spring Ka-Ching WMFX-FM Color Me Rich WARQ-HD2 Pay For The A KJSK-AM Spring Into Cash KKOT-FM Spring Into Cash KLIR-FM Spring Into Cash KTTT-AM Spring Into Cash KZEN-FM Spring Into Cash WGTZ-FM JACK’S FOUR LETTER WORDS WCLI-FM Rob the Hank Bank WDHT-FM Hot 102.9 Hashtag WROU-FM Funky Fast Cash Giveaway WING-AM WING’s Mascot Madness KKUS Spring Me The Money KOOI Jack’s Four Letter Words KOYE Escribe y Gana con La Invasora KYKX Kickin’ Cash & Takin’ Names KMCD-AM Classic 96 Economic Stimulas KKFD-FM Classic 96 Economic Stimulas KUIC-FM The KUIC Cash Tree KKIQ-FM The KKIQ Cash Tree KKDV-FM The KKDV Cash Tree KJFF-AM Spring Ka-Ching KREI-AM Spring Ka-Ching KTJJ-FM Spring Ka-Ching KIAQ-FM Springing Into Cash Contest KKEZ-FM Springing Into Cash Contest KTLB-FM Springing Into Cash Contest KVFD-AM Springing Into Cash Contest KWMT-AM Springing Into Cash Contest KXFT-FM Springing Into Cash Contest KZLB-FM Springing Into Cash Contest WBTU-FM $1000 At Work Payday WJFX-FM Delete Your Debt WJFX-HD2 Breakfast Club Cash WJFX-HD3 Steve Harvey Mo Money Giveaway WWFW-FM Sunny at Work Bonus WXKE-FM Bob & Tom’s Funny Money WVBX-FM Win Cardi’s Cash WWUZ-FM Rock the Cashbox WFLS-FM Steve & Jessica’s Cash KDUX-FM KDUX Cash Stash KXXK-FM KIX 95.3 Cash Code KRTI-FM Spring Ka-Ching WIKZ-FM Mix95.1 Spring Ka-Ching WDLD-FM Live 96.7 Go Fund Yourself WQCM-FM 94.3 WQCM Big Fat Bribe WJMI Big Payback WKXI Grand Cash Payout WRKS Every day is payday WJNT Spring Ka-Ching WJXN-FM ALEXA’S FOUR LETTER WORD WIIL-FM Clicks for Cash WLIP-AM Clicks for Cash WGKS-FM $1,000 A DAY AT WORK CASH WBVX-FM STASH O’ CASH WCDA-FM $1,000 WINNING WORD WBTF-FM $25,000 CASH VAULT WLXO-FM ROB HANK’S BANK KFRX-FM KFRX Funny Money KFOR-AM/FM KFOR Cash Connection KIBZ-FM 104-1 The Blaze F-Words KTGL-FM 92.9 The Eagle Classic Cash KLMS-AM ESPN Lincoln Baseball Bucks KZKX-FM KX96.9 Cash and Concerts WDJX-FM Louisville Loot WGZB-FM Hustle Money WMJM-FM EZ Money WGHL-FM Alt’s Just Want to Give You Cash WXMA-FM Jack’s 4 Letter Word KONE-FM Bob & Tom’s Big Bribe KLLL-FM Spring KaChing KMMX-FM Thousan Dolla Holla KBTE-FM Secure The Bag KLQL-FM K101 Cash Code KJAM-AM Winning Words KJAM-FM Winning Words KEEZ-FM Spring Bling KMKO-FM Makin It Rain KYSM-FM George & Jess’ Country Cash KRBI-FM Free Money Machine KIAI-FM The Country Moose Cashapalooza KLSS-FM Spring Ka-Ching with Words That Win! KRIB-AM Spring Ka-Ching with Words That Win! KYTC-FM Spring Ka-Ching with Words That Win! KGLO-AM Spring Ka-Ching with Words That Win! KIRK-FM Grand A Day Giveaway KRES-FM Grand A Day Giveaway KTCM-FM Grand A Day Giveaway KWIX-AM Grand A Day Giveaway KWIX-FM Grand A Day Giveaway KMAD-FM Mad Money Giveaway KLAK-FM Cool Cash Giveaway KMKT-FM Cash Cow Giveaway KCLB-FM Billy Madison’s Thousand Dollar Winning Words KDES-FM The Bull’s Thousand Dollar Winning Words KPSI-FM Mix Money Man KDES-HD2 Mod Money KDGL-FM Everyday is Payday KKUU-FM Big Boys Bankroll WIRL-AM Free Money Machine WMBD-AM Money Talks WNGY-FM Keyword Cash WPBG-FM Words That Win WPBG-HD2 Free Money Machine WPBG-HD3 Grand Slam Giveaway WSWT-FM Spring Ka-Ching WXCL-FM Wolfie’s Four Letter Words KXL-AM Money Talks KXTG-AM/FM The Game’s Cash Tip Off KUFO-AM Pay Off your Bills KBFF-FM Alexa’s Loot KUPL-FM Cash and Carrie KINK-FM Four Letter Word KWEE-FM Bernie’s Bucks KLGR-AM KLGR 1490 AM Cash Contest KLGR-FM 97.7 Jack FM Cash Contest KTHX X-TRA CASH KUUB ESPN ATM KDOT GO FUND YOURSELF KOZZ GRAB SMASH’S CASH WSGW-FM Newsradio WSGW 790 & 100.5 Spring Green WSGW-AM Newsradio WSGW 790 & 100.5 Spring Green WCEN-FM Stash of Cash WTLZ-FM Kiss Best Life Cash Giveaway WGER-FM Brooke and Jubal’s Go Fund Yourself! KDUT-FM El Billeton de La GranD KBMG-FM Latinos Cash-Out KTUB-FM Ahorros de Juan KTFM-FM Dana’s Dinero KJXK-FM JACK FM’s Grown Up Spelling Bee KTSA-AM Trump Change KZDC-FM Big Score KLEY-FM El Concurso del Dinero de La Ley KSAH-FM El Concurso del Dinero de de Norteño KEZR-FM Brooke and Jubal’s Go Fund Yourself! KBAY-FM Win Bruce’s Benjamins! KKJG Words That Win KSTT Spring Ka-Ching KVEC Trump Change KZOZ KZOZ Money for Nothing KKAL Krush 92.5 $1000 Wine Game KPAT-FM 95.7 The Beat’s 25K Giveaway KBOX-FM 104.1 Pirate Radio’s Spring Ca-Ching KSNI-FM The Sunny Country Cash Cow KRQK-FM La Vaca de La Ley KDKS-FM 1021 25K Quick Cash Contest KBTT-FM 1037 Tha Beat 25K Money Bag Contest KLKL-FM The River’s Cash Overflow KTAL-FM Cook’s Cash Connection WQLQ-FM Midday Money Madness WZOC-FM Workday Payday KSTN Spring KaChing WWOF-FM Spring Ka Ching WQTL-FM Secure The Bag WXTY-FM Money Talks WHTF-FM Go Fund Yourself WIBW-FM Spring Ka-Ching WIBW-AM Spring Ka-Ching KSAJ-FM JACK’s Four Letter Words KTPK-FM Found Money KDLO-FM Watertown Radio Spring Cash Contest giveaway KIXX-FM Watertown Radio Spring Cash Contest giveaway KKSD-FM Watertown Radio Spring Cash Contest giveaway KSDR-AM Watertown Radio Spring Cash Contest giveaway KSDR-FM Watertown Radio Spring Cash Contest giveaway KWAT-AM Watertown Radio Spring Cash Contest giveaway WXLC-FM Spring Ka-Ching! KJEL-FM Spring Ka-Ching with Words that Win! KFBD-FM Spring Ka-Ching with Words that Win! KKRV-FM Easy Money Giveaway KWIQ-FM Easy Money Giveaway

Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(d) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method :

To participate in the Contest, you must enter the required information on the station’s website. To receive additional bonus entries you must listen to the participating radio station in your area during the specified times. You may listen to the station or visit the station’s website for the specified times. Times correspond to the participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after the specified time. During those specific times per weekday, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword you must visit the station’s website. The following day, one random listener will be selected from all entries received on the previous business day and contacted via the phone number they entered in the contest entry form on the station’s website (the call to the listener will be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 503 area code number the majority of the time, however we CANNOT guarantee this to be the case for every phone call.) IF contact is made with the randomly chosen daily listener, they will be awarded $1,000.

Qualifiers will be contacted during 12:00pm-1:00pm AKT/1:00pm-2:00pm PT/

2:00pm-3:00pm MT/3:00pm-4:00pm CT/4:00pm-5:00pm ET the following business day in order to choose a winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes)

If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.

On the station’s website enter via the Aptivada entry form. First enter through Email, Facebook, Twitter, or Google via the Aptivada platform. Submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, address, city, state, zip code, and date of birth. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google.

Bonus entries can be acquired through the Aptivada platform by:

Entering the correct keyword (+1)

Share link through FB, Twitter, or email and a friend enters (+5 each)

(c) EACH PARTICIPANT WILL EARN 1 ENTRY FOR SUBMITTING THE REQUIRED INFORMATION AND HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN 18 BONUS ENTRIES EACH DAY OF THE CONTEST. THIS GIVES EACH PARTICIPANT THE OPPORTUNITY FOR 19 ENTRIES EACH DAY OF THE CONTEST.

(d) Sponsors are not responsible for technical, internet, cell phone service and/or carrier issues or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Website Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy.pdf . Entry deemed made by holder of phone number.

Sponsor is not responsible for internet/telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.

(e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://bit.ly/alphaSpringcashcontest2019 If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

Prizes and Odds of Winning.

(a) One (1) DAILY PRIZE per weekday: A total of (25) twenty-five prizes of $1000 dollars will be awarded throughout the duration of the contest. Prizes will be awarded by randomly drawing a phone number from online entry. The Sponsors reserve the right to award any prizes that are not claimed within 60 days of notification in future promotions conducted by the Sponsors.

(b) Odds of winning depend on number of participants.

(c) All winner information will be collected at the time of winning. The information will be sent to the appropriate local market to issue a $1000 check to the winner. This process will take 6-8 weeks before winner will be notified to pick up check. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within 60 days of notification will be forfeited by the winner. Winner checks must be claimed in person.

Winner Selection and Notification.

(a) Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final.

(b) One daily winner will be randomly selected the following business day. One random listener will be chosen from all entries received the business day before and contacted via the phone number they submitted in the entry form (the call to the listener will usually be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 503 area code number per the times listed below. They will be notified by Alpha Media staff and will be recorded for future play back in any and all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next randomly selected winner. IF contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded $1000. In the event there is no winner, prizes will be awarded to the next randomly chosen qualifier. Winners will be chosen by random number generator. This will repeat for a period of sixty (60) minutes until the cash prize is awarded. If no randomly selected entrant has answered the calls from Alpha Media at the time that 60 minutes has expired, no cash prize will be awarded.

Qualifiers will be contacted during 7:00am-8:00am AKT/8:00am-9:00am PT/

9:00pm-10:00am MT/10:00am-11:00am CT/11:00am-12:00pm ET the following business day in order to choose a winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes)

(c) Participants must listen to obtain bonus keywords up to 18 times per day on their local participating station(s) but do not need to listen or be present to win. Alpha Media staff will contact winner(s).

General

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. Unless a member of winner’s immediate family, travel companion must be 18 years of age or older. Travel companion must travel with winner and must also sign and return a travel release, which must be returned with winner’s affidavit of eligibility. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Sponsors the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and travel companion, if any, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, Alpha Media, LLC , and their advertising, promotion and production agencies and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.

No prize transfers. Sponsors may substitute prizes for prizes of like value, in the Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prizes may not be substituted or redeemed for cash. Offer subject to federal, state and local regulations and laws and is void where taxed, restricted or prohibited. By entering, participants agree to these rules and the decisions of the Sponsors.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.

The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s control.

Official Rules and Winner List

To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” National Spring Cash Contest,” or “Spring Cash Contest Winner List” to by May 26, 2019 to:

Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy

The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/. The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy.pdf.

Sponsor(s):

Alpha Media Stations

Affiliated Stations

Aptivada

The People’s Federal Credit Union

Vein Specialists of Alaska

AK Functional Medicine and Spa

Health North Family Medicine

Alaska Functional Medicine and Spa

Top Bop

Anchorage Billiard Palace

The Drake Oakbrook Hotel

Allstate Kevin Calder

Hyline Dental

Portage Lakes Career Center

HOOVER CHRYSLER JEEP DODGE RAMK OF SUMMERVILLE, SC

GEORGE SINK INJURY LAWYERS

Arnold Motor Supply

Rappahannock Electric Co-Op

Fredericksburg Motorsports

River Walk Casino

Livermore Casino

County Square Market

Spartan Plumbing

High Plains Periodontics and Implant Dentistry

Sunshine Foods

Bratchers Market

Kinkead Pharmacy Your Good Neighbor Pharmacy in Centralia

Tri-County Tire and Repair your Husquvarna Dealer in Monroe City

Green Hills Vet Clinic, 1709 East Urbandale Drive in Moberly

Bevier Medical Clinic located in Prokup’s Family Pharmacy in Bevier

Compton’s Furniture and More in Macon

Ritter’s

The Salt Room

Morey Flextech High School

Santa Clara Family Dental

Andy’s Furniture

JCs Fireplace and Stone

Leavenworth Outdoor Center

Experience Powersports

Lindsay Ford

Mid Missouri Stock Yards

Sakalaris Ford

Mike Bennett Realty Executives

BANK OF THE BLUEGRASS

Angell’s Western Wear

Patterson Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Grifols Biomat USA

National Fence and Gate

Fisher Furniture

Prairie Farms

Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce

Historic Tanglefoot Association

City of Festus

Cordell Transportation