The Hawaiian Arts & Ukulele Festival October 8th In Fairfield

The Kaululehua Hawaiian Cultural Center of Napa is proud to present the Hawaiian Arts & Ukulele Festival at the Village 360 at 4949 Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, California on Sunday, October 8th from 10am-4pm. This year, the Festival’s features local award winning Bay Area Hula Schools and Hawaiian Musicians!

Indulge in the soothing sounds of beautiful Hawaiian music featuring Bay Area’s own Steven Espaniola and Nā Kumu Hula: Kawika Alfiche, Rick No`eau Smith and Māhealani Uchiyama with Hula Schools Hālau o Keikiali`i, Hālau Nā Mamo No`eau and Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine. Also come ready to shop! Amazing handmade arts and crafts from local artisans – and of course delicious wine and food from BackRoad Vines at Village 360. All proceeds from the sales of vendor spaces will benefit the Kaululehua Hawaiian Cultural Center and its cultural and educational programs in Napa. Parking and admission are FREE at this outdoor event. A special auction will be held to benefit Maui Relief.

EVENT INFO:

Hawaiian Arts & Ukulele Festival presented by the Kaululehua Hawaiian Cultural Center of Napa, Sunday October 8, 2023 from 10am-4pm

BackRoad Vines at Village 360 – 4949 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield CA

Hawaiian Arts & Crafts as well as wine and food will be available for purchase.

Vendor Information:

For anyone who would like to participate as vendor, please contact Kawika Alfiche at [email protected]. Rates range from $100-175 for single, double or corner retail spaces during the entire event.

PERFROMANCE SCHEDULE

10am Opening Oli and Greeting

12-12:15pm Hālau o Keikiali`i Hula Kahiko

12:30-1:15pm Kumu Hula Rick No`eau Smith and Hālau Nā Mamo No`eau

1:30-2:15pm Bay Area’s own Steven Kanahe Espaniola ‘ORI TAHITI SET’

2:30-3pm Kumu Hula Kawika Alfiche and Hālau o Keikiali`i

3:15-4pm Kumu Hula Māhealani Uchiyama Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine