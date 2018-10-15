The Great California Shake Out 2018 is happening Thursday October 18th at 10:18 am. It will be the Largest Earthquake Drill in the World.

I took this pic of one of the many historic downtown buildings that was damaged in 2014 in my original home town of Napa after the quake.

Most of us Californian’s have experienced a few earthquakes, but the 6.9 Loma Prieta Quake in 1989 has been the biggest during my lifetime, followed by the 6.0 Napa Quake. If you have lived through a”Big One” you’ll never forget it, and you’ll wan’t to be better prepared for the next one.

That’s what this drill is all about. So please join KUIC and let your family, friends and co-workers know about The Great California Shake Out.

What ever you are doing at 10:18 am October 18th, you should Drop, Cover, and Hold On as if there were a major earthquake occurring at that very moment, and stay in this position for at least 60 seconds.

Do you have a disaster supply kit ready?

Donna Perry