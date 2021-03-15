The Gift of Comedy: Gilda Radner
The Carquinez Village Speaker Series will host a special Zoom presentation, “The Gift of Comedy: Gilda Radner” with film producer Martin J. Marshall as featured speaker at Noon, Thursday, March 24.
The 2.5-hour presentation will be offered through a free, public Zoom meeting. Attendees need to register on the Carquinez Village website, www.carquinezvillage.org, and click on Events to sign up to receive the Zoom link. You do not need to sign in at the Website to enroll. Participants will receive an email confirming registration and another with a link to join the meeting the day before the event.
The film website Imbd.com notes that “Gilda Radner was one of the great comic geniuses of the 20th century, ranked with Lucille Ball and other comedy legends of the highest caliber.” Radner was one of the seven original cast members for the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. In her routines, Radner specialized in parodies of television stereotypes, such as advice specialists and news anchors. One of her most recognizable roles was as Rosanne Rosannadanna.
In giving her comedic and action philosophy Radner is quoted to say, “Some stories don’t have a clear beginning middle and end. Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it, without knowing what’s going to happen next. Delicious ambiguity…”
Marshall is a Bay Area writer, director, and film producer who has done extensive film research on for a course on “Contemporary Comedic Genius.” The course contains a range of 19 different comedians or groups from Moms Mabley to Jon Stewart. He has taught 37 versions of this course for the Oshner Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) departments over the past 8 years at 11 universities.
A question and answer session will be held at the end of the presentation.
The mission of the Carquinez Village is to help Benicia and Vallejo seniors to stay in their homes and to enrich their lives through connecting, supporting, and inspiring them.
More information about the Carquinez Village is available at www.carquinezvillage.org or by calling 707-297-2472.