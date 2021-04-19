Shows
Weather Alert
The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano
VIP tickets are selling out fast! Treat yourself to a night on the town (from the comfort and safety of your car!) and join us for our first in-person fundraising event since 2019. The Nourish Gala Drive-In to Fight Hunger is coming up on May 13th and we’ve partnered with
West Wind Drive-In and Public Market
to safely bring you together for a much needed night out.
Savor a hot three-course meal (vegetarian and vegan options available), join host Betty Yu for fun Food Bank trivia and a live auction—then stay for a full-length feature screening of Back to the Future.
Don’t wait! Get tickets now at
foodbankccs.org/nourishgala
.
#NourishGala
April 20th, 2021
#Trending
The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano
The Latest From Solano Public Health
United States Deputy Sheriff Association
The CDC Reports 1 Out Of 4 Americans Are Now Vaccinated
National Crime Victims Rights Week 2021
