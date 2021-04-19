      Weather Alert

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

VIP tickets are selling out fast! Treat yourself to a night on the town (from the comfort and safety of your car!) and join us for our first in-person fundraising event since 2019. The Nourish Gala Drive-In to Fight Hunger is coming up on May 13th and we’ve partnered with

West Wind Drive-In and Public Market

to safely bring you together for a much needed night out.

Savor a hot three-course meal (vegetarian and vegan options available), join host Betty Yu for fun Food Bank trivia and a live auction—then stay for a full-length feature screening of Back to the Future.
Don’t wait! Get tickets now at foodbankccs.org/nourishgala.
