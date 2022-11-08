The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Needs Volunteers!

Every holiday season Food Bank Staff are inspired by the generosity of hunger-fighting volunteers. But, even during this special time of year, they still need your help to distribute food to all our neighbors in need.

When you sign up to hand out food at a distribution site, you’re giving back directly to your community.

Volunteer opportunities at The Food Bank distribution sites are available in both Contra Costa and Solano counties. Shifts are just two hours long, and available at many times of day. For more information about volunteer opportunities, reach out to The Food bank at www.foodbankccs.org today 🙂