95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Needs Volunteers!

Share
The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Needs Volunteers!

Every holiday season Food Bank Staff are inspired by the generosity of hunger-fighting volunteers. But, even during this special time of year, they still need your help to distribute food to all our neighbors in need.
When you sign up to hand out food at a distribution site, you’re giving back directly to your community.
Volunteer opportunities at The Food Bank distribution sites are available in both Contra Costa and Solano counties. Shifts are just two hours long, and available at many times of day. For more information about volunteer opportunities, reach out to The Food bank at www.foodbankccs.org today 🙂

Recently Played

Rain On MeLady Gaga And Ariana Grande
6:28pm
I Like You (a Happier Song)Post Malone Ft. Doja Cat
6:24pm
Drivers LicenseOlivia Rodrigo
6:20pm
I Ain.t WorriedOnerepublic
6:08pm
Wake Me UpAvicii
6:04pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Check Out The "Community Angels" Holiday Boutique In Fairfield On November 12th!
2

Inevitable Reflections: November 1st marks 23 Years Hosting The KUIC Morning Show
3

Free Rides On FAST Transit For Veteran's Day, Friday November 11th
4

This Holiday Season, Two Words: Shop Local!
5

Touro University In Vallejo Honors Our Veterans On November 11th