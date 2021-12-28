The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Is Leading The Fight To End Hunger

An astounding 1 in 9 residents turn to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano for emergency and supplemental food. Many of our neighbors are unable to make ends meet and the Food Bank helps them cover one of life’s basic needs: nutritious food. We strive to serve all people experiencing hunger or food insecurity in Solano and Contra Costa counties and commit to never turning anyone away.
Through our partnership with Feeding America, a nonprofit network of 200 food banks and the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, we also lend support to hunger-fighting organizations in 18 Northern California counties. Find out how YOU can help by visiting www.foodbankccs.org today 🙂