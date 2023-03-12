The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Is Bracing For New Demand

Many of our community neighbors are about to see their grocery budgets drop overnight as pandemic-era emergency food support comes to an end. Starting in April, some neighbors who receive CalFresh could see their benefits reduced to as little as $23 – and we all know that with today’s high prices that doesn’t buy much at the grocery store.

Emergency CalFresh funding helped more than 75,000 households in Contra Costa and Solano counties afford food, freeing up room in their budgets for essentials like diapers, medications and rent. Without these funds, The Food Bank expects many more seniors, families and people with disabilities will need to use our programs to help fill this sudden gap.

At a time when we’ve already been serving as many people as we did at the height of the pandemic in recent months, your support is critical to ensure The Food Bank has the resources to be there for all our neighbors. Help us continue to provide food to all our neighbors facing hunger by making a donation today: www.foodbankccs.org

Thank You!