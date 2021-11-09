The First Veterans Day Without Dad

I’m sure I’m not alone, celebrating Veterans Day without the Veteran I’m so used to having around every year…in this case it’s my father John G. Young, who passed away last November 30th after a three-week battle with COVID-19. Like a lot of Veterans, my Dad wasn’t one to make a big deal about his service to our country. He enrolled in ROTC when he was accepted to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo back in the Fall of 1958, and he served as an Army Tank Captain in Germany until 1966. He returned to Southern California with me and my Mother in tow, raised the rest of our family, and settled into an active life as a Father and rescue equipment salesman. In spite of his reluctance to acknowledge his service, I would always wake him up on Veterans Day from the KUIC studios and say “hey Pop, thank you for your service!” to which he’d sort of grumble “ok, ok…” I’m going to miss that grumble from here on out. That loss has me focused even harder on our Military Service Members this year: Happy Veterans Day all, and Thank You.
