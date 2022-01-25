Air Force Security Forces Association (AFSFA) Travis Bay Area Chapter (TBAC) invites the public to participate in the first annual AFSFA-TBAC Crab Feed on February 12th. The crab feed will be at the Vacaville Veteran’s Hall. All-You-Can-Eat crab, pasta and salad. There will be entertainment, a dessert auction plus raffle. Tickets are $75 per person. Sponsor opportunities are available that include tickets.
Proceeds benefit Security Forces First Responders and their families at Travis Air Force Base.
TBAC is looking for guests, sponsors and donations. Tickets can be ordered online at www.afsfa-travis.com. Click on the Crab Feed Tab. For additional information on either the AFSFA-TBAC or the Crab Feed please check the website. For additional information, or to make donations, you may contact Jim Downey at [email protected]. You can also call 707-455-3401 option 2 and leave a message.
Reserve your spot at a table today, space is limited. Cash donations are always appreciated. AFSFA-TBAC is a tax-exempt 501(c)(19) Veteran Organization.