The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District Recognizes Anti-Bullying Month

October is National Anti-Bullying Month. This month, in particular, emphasizes the need to reflect on class and school culture. The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District strives to implement a culture of kindness and respect and works to maintain spaces where students feel safe and welcome.  In October, FSUSD has arranged for a speaker to visit every fifth and sixth-grade class in the district to deliver an anti-bullying workshop.

The workshop is a six-part series that will be delivered over a six-week period to each classroom. The presenter is Mr. Joe Uchisba, a retired Fairfield Police Officer and School Resource Officer. Topics covered will include: how to build a caring community, where everyone feels safe and respected, what to do if we see someone doing something wrong, self-care/reducing stress and nervousness, defining bullying and bullying behavior and cyberbullying.

While National Anti-Bullying Month lasts for one month, maintaining safe and welcoming campuses at all FSUSD sites is a year-round goal. For more information about FSDUSD’s bully prevention resources, please visit: https://www.fsusd.org/Page/17843

