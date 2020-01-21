The Fairfield-Suisun City Visual Arts Association presents “The Dream”
The Fairfield-Suisun City Visual Arts Association would like to invite the public to a special show at the Lawler House Gallery, “The Dream”. “What are your dreams? Is it a Nightmare or something pleasant? This show is the interpretation of artwork by local artists depicting what their dream could be!. The collection will include, ceramics, paintings, fused glass, sculpture, photography, and more. The show opens on January 24th and runs through March 15th.
The show is located in the Lawler House, 718 Main Street, Suisun City. Gallery Hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 12 Noon-4:00 pm. There will be a show reception on January 25, 3:00 pm-5:30 pm. During the reception, you can meet the artists displaying in the “The Dream” and enjoy some light snacks and beverages.
Lawler House Art Gallery and Gift Shop are located at the Historic Waterfront District in Suisun City, CA.
Hours: Friday, Saturday & Sunday 12 noon – 4:00 pm
