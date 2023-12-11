95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The Fairfield Community Services Foundation’s “Chocolate and Vine” Event Is February 3rd

Image courtesy of The Fairfield Community Services Foundation

Please Join The Fairfield Community Services Foundation for an afternoon in a spectacular setting to sample the finest wines, paired with fine chocolate. Small bites & hors d’oeuvres will be prepared and served by Fairfield High School’s Culinary Arts Program, and amazing flower arrangements will be for sale, prepared by Rodriquez High School’s FFA students. A silent auction and beautiful music by Solano Winds will round out the afternoon!

Mark your calendars for  SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd at The Barn in Green Valley (4075 Green Valley Rd, Fairfield, 94534) 

 Proceeds support Inspiration Sports, bringing underserved youth to professional sporting events, chaperoned by police and fire personnel. To purchase tickets or donate click the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chocolate-and-vine-tickets-736744431427?aff=erelexpmlt

General Admission 

Single = One Ticket: $125 

Couple =Two Tickets: $225

