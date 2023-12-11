The Fairfield Community Services Foundation’s “Chocolate and Vine” Event Is February 3rd

Please Join The Fairfield Community Services Foundation for an afternoon in a spectacular setting to sample the finest wines, paired with fine chocolate. Small bites & hors d’oeuvres will be prepared and served by Fairfield High School’s Culinary Arts Program, and amazing flower arrangements will be for sale, prepared by Rodriquez High School’s FFA students. A silent auction and beautiful music by Solano Winds will round out the afternoon!

Mark your calendars for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd at The Barn in Green Valley (4075 Green Valley Rd, Fairfield, 94534)

Proceeds support Inspiration Sports, bringing underserved youth to professional sporting events, chaperoned by police and fire personnel. To purchase tickets or donate click the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chocolate-and-vine-tickets-736744431427?aff=erelexpmlt

General Admission

Single = One Ticket: $125

Couple =Two Tickets: $225