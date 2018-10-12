The Earth IS Round, And Climate Change IS Real

Though the number of “climate change deniers” is dwindling, there are still people out there who think the idea that human industrial activity is adversely affecting our planet is some sort of Left-Wing hoax…maybe counting the unprecedented number of Hurricanes, Tornadoes and other weather-related disasters over the last 20 years will change a few more minds. Whatever it takes to change those minds, we reality-based folks need to get to work: scientists are predicting even more climate-related devastation and obvious changes to our Earthly comfort level in the next 10 to 12 years. Hurricanes Florence and Michael are stark reminders that we need to support leaders who prioritize climate-change policies and protections, especially in states where natural disasters are the natural order. One thing we all can do here in NorCal is send what we can to the relief efforts on The East Coast; go to the “Alpha Media Cares” button here at www.kuic.com and donate securely and safely.

John Young