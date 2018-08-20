The Eagles Now Own The #1 Album

One of my favorite bands of all time,The Eagles, are now the owners of the number one album of all time, surpassing Michael Jackson and his “Thriller” album (also one of my all-time faves). The Recording Industry Association of America put out it’s latest numbers in terms of sales, downloads, streaming, etc., and those numbers certified The Eagles’ album Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 as 38x platinum: That’s 38 million albums sold! One of those albums is mine (I bought my copy back in early 1977, when I bought their 1976 record Hotel California at the same time with my lawn-mowing money). The previous champion was Michael Jackson’s Thriller which is currently 33x platinum; It’s now in second place. The Eagles Hotel California album is in the third spot at 26x platinum. In a statement, Eagles drummer and co-founder Don Henley said, “We’re grateful to our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It’s been quite a ride.” The current incarnation of The Eagles are on tour now and coming to San Francisco’s AT&T park on September 20th!

John Young