The Dixon Museum Is Training Docents!
If you have considered joining our ranks of talented docents but have been waiting for the right time to sign up, we are enrolling now for our next training session. If you are interested, please drop by the Museum and sign up or visit our website and click on the “Get Involved” tab. Our website is:
https://www.
dixonhistoricalsociety.org/
We look forward to seeing you soon!
Denise McBride
707-483-2211
January 18th, 2022
