      Weather Alert

The Dixon Museum Is Training Docents!

If you have considered joining our ranks of talented docents but have been waiting for the right time to sign up, we are enrolling now for our next training session.  If you are interested, please drop by the Museum and sign up or visit our website and click on the “Get Involved” tab.  Our website is:  https://www.dixonhistoricalsociety.org/
We look forward to seeing you soon!
Denise McBride
707-483-2211
#Trending
The American Red Cross Is Literally Desperate For Blood Donations
Check Out Resources For The Visually Impaired At The National Federation Of The Blind
Pacific Community Lender/My Retreat Day Spa Contest Rules
The Dixon Museum Is Training Docents!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On