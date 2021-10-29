      Weather Alert

The City of Vacaville’s “Howl-O-Ween” Event on 10/30!

Howl-O-Ween

October 30 from 11:30am to 1:30pm
Andrews Park

Pooch Parade and Costume Contest, vendors, pet adoptions, prizes, and fun for all!

It’s fall, and that means pumpkins and puppy costumes at the annual Howl-O-Ween event! Show off your fur-baby in style at our well-known costume contest! Each contestant will have 1 minute to put their best “paw” forward. Community judges will cast the final vote, and winners will be announced at the end of the event. Then stroll around our vendor area for cute items for your pup, or pick up a new friend with one of the adoptable pets. Sign up for the costume parade and contest, or just come on down to cheer on adorable costumed dogs! Happy Howl-O-Ween!!!

Costume Contest $5                                                                                                                                                              Event entry is FREE  

Costume Parade: 12:00pm
Costume Contest: 12:30pm

Contest Categories

  • Most Creative (dog-only)
  • Funniest Fur Ball (dog-only)
  • Dynamic Duo (human/dog combo)
  • Register here for $5

Thank you sponsors

Pawsh Pumpkin Logo Logo   YourTown Logo

 

 **Dogs must be friendly, licensed, vaccinated, and leashed.**

#Trending
The Vacaville Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club Chocolate Gala 11/13!
"Community Angels" Holiday Boutique at Fairfield Community Methodist Church 11/13
SHELTER, INC. 35TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION 11/17!
Meyer Cookware Contest Rules
The City of Vacaville's "Howl-O-Ween" Event on 10/30!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On