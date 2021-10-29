The City of Vacaville’s “Howl-O-Ween” Event on 10/30!

Pooch Parade and Costume Contest, vendors, pet adoptions, prizes, and fun for all!
It’s fall, and that means pumpkins and puppy costumes at the annual Howl-O-Ween event! Show off your fur-baby in style at our well-known costume contest! Each contestant will have 1 minute to put their best “paw” forward. Community judges will cast the final vote, and winners will be announced at the end of the event. Then stroll around our vendor area for cute items for your pup, or pick up a new friend with one of the adoptable pets. Sign up for the costume parade and contest, or just come on down to cheer on adorable costumed dogs! Happy Howl-O-Ween!!!
Costume Contest $5 Event entry is FREE
Costume Parade: 12:00pm
Costume Contest: 12:30pm
Contest Categories