The City OF Vacaville Launches The “Tree-Bate” Program!

The City of Vacaville has officially launched the “Treebate” Program, a shade tree rebate pilot program. Vacaville residents may be eligible to receive a $50 rebate for the purchase and planting of select trees on resident owned, private property. The program will run through June 1, 2023, or until funding is exhausted on a first come, first served basis. The City’s goal is to improve Vacaville’s urban tree canopy.

Rebates are entirely funded through the Measure M Council District Benefit Program. Under the COV Connect umbrella, the City aims to support each of the City Council’s five strategic plan goals; the Treebate Program protects quality of life and promotes community engagement.

Review eligibility requirements and submit rebate requests online at: CityofVacaville.gov/TreebateProgram.

#COVVCA #COVConnect #MeasureM #Treebate #ShadeTree