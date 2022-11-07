The City Of Fairfield’s Veteran’s Day Parade: “Serving With Honor” 11/11/22!

The City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department is busy planning the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Fairfield. It gives us great pride to bring the Fairfield community together to honor and recognize our Veterans. The theme for this year’s event is – “Serving with Honor.”

A special commemoration concert will be held at the Downtown Theatre at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022. The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a fly over from our own Travis Air Force Base.

Volunteers are needed: Sign up below!

https://www.signupgenius.com/…/10c0f4cafaa2ba5fbc61…

#weservefairfieldca #veteransday2022 #fairfieldcaparksandrec