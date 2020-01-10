The CHP is Hosting A Start Smart Class at The Vacaville Library

The Solano Area California Highway Patrol will be conducting a Start Smart class. The CHP in conjunction with the Vacaville Library will be hosting a class on:
Thursday, January 23, 2020. This class will be held at The Vacaville Library, 1 Town Square Place, Vacaville. The class will run from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Students are required to bring a parent.
Start Smart is an education program for both teenage drivers and their parents. Statistics show that young drivers who have recently received their driver’s license are five times more likely to be involved in an accident than more seasoned, experienced drivers. Traffic collisions continue to be the leading cause of death for young people, age 15-20.
Start Smart is a review of the rules of the road, some video clips and related movies designed to inform parents of the restrictions on teen drivers and give some important information to those teens that are about to or have recently received their license. There is no cost for the classes, no need to sign up and parents are required to attend.
Any questions can be directed to Officer David Harvey at the Solano Area CHP Office in Fairfield.
(707) 428-2100
This program is supported by a grant awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety
Administration through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.