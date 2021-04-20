The CDC Reports 1 Out Of 4 Americans Are Now Vaccinated
Coronaviruses research, conceptual illustration. Vials of blood in a centrifuge being tested for coronavirus infection.
The COVID-19 vaccination effort is showing some real progress, not only in our local counties but across the entire country! In fact, 1 in 4 Americans are now fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. The agency also indicated that more than 50% of U.S. adults have received at least one vaccine dose. As of this past week, all 50 states have opened up vaccine eligibility for everyone over the age of 16.
How hard was it for you to find a vaccine appointment? Hopefully not hard at all, if you signed up for information at www.myturn.ca.gov, or www.SolanoCounty.com/covidvaccine
We’re all in this together…get vaccinated as soon as you can!
John Young