The CANB and CalAIM Programs Are Teaming Up To Fight Homelessness

The CalAIM initiative utilizes the Medi-Cal program to help address the multifaceted challenges facing California’s most vulnerable residents: individuals experiencing homelessness, behavioral health care access, children with complex care needs, the growing number of justice-involved populations who have significant clinical needs, and the growing aging population. CANB’s contract is to help Med-Cal recipients obtain and maintain housing. The grants also provide up to $5000 per member for rental assistance and some moving costs. For more information, please contact the “Chang and New Beginnings” (CANB) program at (707)-427-1148, or through email at [email protected] 🙂