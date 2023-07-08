95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The CANB and CalAIM Programs Are Teaming Up To Fight Homelessness

Image Courtesy of CANB Digital Newsletter

The CalAIM initiative utilizes the Medi-Cal program to help address the multifaceted challenges facing California’s most vulnerable residents: individuals experiencing homelessness, behavioral health care access, children with complex care needs, the growing number of justice-involved populations who have significant clinical needs, and the growing aging population. CANB’s contract is to help Med-Cal recipients obtain and maintain housing. The grants also provide up to $5000 per member for rental assistance and some moving costs. For more information, please contact the “Chang and New Beginnings” (CANB) program at (707)-427-1148, or through email at [email protected] 🙂

