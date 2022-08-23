The Blood Supply In NorCal Is Low…Can You Help?

Continued strong patient needs for blood have depleted Vitalant’s supply by nearly 50% since the start of summer, creating an emergency shortage in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the country.

As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, when fewer donors are typically available, the nonprofit

blood services provider to over 45 hospitals locally and about 900 hospitals nationwide, urges all eligible

donors to schedule an appointment now for the coming days and weeks.

“Hospitals need people to donate during these critical weeks,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific

Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. “Patient blood needs don’t conform to a predictable schedule. Several patients

may experience emergencies, while a planned surgery could suddenly require dozens of units of blood for

one patient. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone.”

The emergency shortage is acute for type O, which is the most frequently transfused blood type. In recent

days, O-positive blood has frequently fallen to just one-day’s supply. Appointments for all blood types are

needed to achieve a sufficient four-day supply of all blood types.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently changed eligibility requirements; previously, donors

were unable to donate if they had traveled to France, Ireland or the United Kingdom due to the risk of

variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), also known as mad cow disease. Now, these donors are eligible

to donate with Vitalant, assuming they meet all other eligibility criteria.

To check eligibility criteria, make an appointment and help save lives, please visit vitalant.org, download

and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Those who come to give through Aug. 31

will receive a $6 prepaid gift card to spend on a gallon of gas or whatever they wish, redeemable by email.