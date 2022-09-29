95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The Blessing Of The Animals Takes Place At Rockville Presbyterian Fellowship On October 22nd

“DO ALL PETS GO TO HEAVEN” and THE BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS!
SATURDAY OCTOBER 22ND FROM 9AM TO NOON, BOTH AT ROCKVILLE PRESBYTERIAN FELLOWSHIP: 4177 SUISUN VALLEY ROAD
October 21st and 22nd will be a Noah’s Ark of sorts at Rockville Presbyterian Fellowship. Friday October 21st at 7 PM will feature a debate on the topic, “Do All Pets Go to
Heaven?” featuring the national award winning Solano College Speech and Debate Team. One side will debate that pets go to heaven and the other side will debate pets do not. Admission is free with free snacks and drinks. Open to the public. Donations accepted. Saturday October 22nd will be The Blessing of the Animals. Each pet/animal will be blessed giving thanks and hoping for a long and healthy life. All animals are welcome. Dogs must be on lease, cats in a carrier, and all others under control.
Rockville Presbyterian Fellowship is located at 4177 Suisun Valley Road, 1 mile past Solano Community College.
Contact Dr. Gary Dreibelbis: [email protected], or call 707-631-4573.

