THE BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS SATURDAY OCTOBER 2nd 9AM-NOON

THE BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
SATURDAY OCTOBER 2 ND 9AM-NOON BOTH AT ROCKVILLE
PRESBYTERIAN FELLOWSHIP 4177 SUISUN VALLEY ROAD
ROCKVILLE
October 1-2 will be a Noah’s Ark of sorts at Rockville
Presbyterian Fellowship. Friday October 1 st at 7 PM will
feature a debate on the topic, “Do All Pets Go to Heaven?”
featuring the national award winning Solano College Speech
and DebateTeam. One side will debate that pets go to
heaven and the other side will debate pets do not.
Admission is free with free snacks and drinks. Open to the
public.
Saturday October 2 nd will be The Blessing of the Animals.
Each pet/animal will be blessed giving thanks and hoping for
a long and healthy life. All animals are welcome. Dogs must
be on lease, cats in a carrier, and all others under control.
Our most unique pet was an African Grey Parrot named
Gregory Peck. Free Hawaiian Shaved Ice cups will be
provided by Kona Ice to the first 200 people with pets.
Rockville Presbyterian Fellowship is located at 4177 Suisun Valley
Road, Rockville 1 mile past Solano Community College. Take the
Solano College Exit off I-80. Drive past Solano CC 1 miles. Rockville
Presbyterian Fellowship is on the left. Contact Dr. Gary Dreibelbis
[email protected] 707-631-4573