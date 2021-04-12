The Black Eyed Peas’ Will.I.Am and Honeywell Introduce The Ultimate Mask
If we’re going to have to continue to “mask up” for a while in the service of crushing the COVID-19 pandemic, we should have some mask options, right? Check out the futuristic collaboration between Black Eyed Peas front-man Will.I.Am, Honeywell and Hollywood costume designer Jose Fernandez: it’s called the Xupermask, it’s supposed to retail for about $300, and it’s loaded with cool tech. Xupermask has two three-speed fans, HEPA filters, noise-canceling earbuds, a microphone, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED glow lights! If you think it looks “spacey”, you’re right…Fernandez was one of the designers responsible for the current SpaceX Suites worn by astronauts piloting the SpaceX rocket ships. These incredible masks, which you may never want to take off, are supposed to be available for purchase at select stores and online beginning, well, now. Blast Off!
(Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
John Young