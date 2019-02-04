The Bandwagon Bar Saved Us From The Big ‘Lame’

Great atmosphere, outstanding catered BBQ, drink specials served by enthusiastic bar tenders: The Bandwagon Bar on Parker Rd. in Fairfield had everything one needed for The Big Game last night…everything except a Big Game. Don’t get me wrong, this cool watering hole had a big projection T.V. (along with several smaller hi-def T.V.’s) to enjoy the game on…too bad the game was so un-enjoyable. If you didn’t see it, The New England Patriots beat The Los Angeles Rams, 13 to 3. The score was 3 to ZERO…at Halftime. Again, props go out to the staff at The Bandwagon, who’s great party vibe made you forget about this snooze-fest of a football game. In fact, folks were more into bartender Jason’s over-the-top half-time raffle contest (with high-end prizes like signed NFL memorabilia, a flat-screen T.V. and portable digital speakers shaped like footballs) than anything happening on the projection screen. With local bands playing there on weekends, the newly refurbished Bandwagon Bar has something for everybody; check them out when you get a chance 🙂

John Young