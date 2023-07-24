The Back-To-School Resource Fair Needs Your Help!

Dear Community Partner,

Each year, the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District has the honor of putting together a Back-to-School Resource Fair for 1,500+ of our community’s most vulnerable students and families. This year, we are thrilled to partner with Fairfield Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Partnership Event (H.O.P.E.) to connect local families with service providers and resources from across the county. Please consider supporting the Back To School Resource Fair in one of the following ways:

Host a table:

At the Back to School Resource Fair, our community partners provide

essential services and information. If you or someone in your organization

is interested in participating in this year’s resource fair as an exhibitor, we

invite you to submit THIS FORM or reach out via email or phone to

[email protected] or [email protected].

Donate:

We hope you will consider contributing to this effort, making a direct and positive

impact on those students most in need in our community. This year, our goal is to

provide 1,500 students with backpacks stuffed with supplies. Your generous gift of funds

and/or supplies helps ensure the success of this event. All donations are tax deductible.

We enthusiastically accept cash or checks (made payable to FSUSD FRC). Our office is

open 7:30AM- 4:30 PM Mon-Fri for donation drop-off. To arrange a donation pick-up,

please contact Marbeya Ellis at [email protected] or 707-421-3224. We kindly ask that

all donations be turned in by Monday, July 31st. Checks may be mailed to:

BTSRF c/o Marbeya Ellis

1600 Kidder Ave.

Fairfield, CA 94533