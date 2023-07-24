95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The Back-To-School Resource Fair Needs Your Help!

Image Courtesy of The Fairfield-Suisun USD

Dear Community Partner,
Each year, the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District has the honor of putting together a Back-to-School Resource Fair for 1,500+ of our community’s most vulnerable students and families. This year, we are thrilled to partner with Fairfield Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Partnership Event (H.O.P.E.) to connect local families with service providers and resources from across the county. Please consider supporting the Back To School Resource Fair in one of the following ways:

Host a table:
At the Back to School Resource Fair, our community partners provide
essential services and information. If you or someone in your organization
is interested in participating in this year’s resource fair as an exhibitor, we
invite you to submit THIS FORM or reach out via email or phone to
[email protected] or [email protected].

Donate:
We hope you will consider contributing to this effort, making a direct and positive
impact on those students most in need in our community. This year, our goal is to
provide 1,500 students with backpacks stuffed with supplies. Your generous gift of funds
and/or supplies helps ensure the success of this event. All donations are tax deductible.
We enthusiastically accept cash or checks (made payable to FSUSD FRC). Our office is
open 7:30AM- 4:30 PM Mon-Fri for donation drop-off. To arrange a donation pick-up,
please contact Marbeya Ellis at [email protected] or 707-421-3224. We kindly ask that
all donations be turned in by Monday, July 31st. Checks may be mailed to:
BTSRF c/o Marbeya Ellis
1600 Kidder Ave.
Fairfield, CA 94533

