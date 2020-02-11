The Annual Jepson USO-Style Show
The Annual Jepson USO-Style Show is a time-honored weekend open to ALL Vacaville residents. The gym is decked out in red, white, and blue and transformed into a patriotic 1940s-era style space. Teachers are dressed to the hilt in black tie attire; and costumed middle school students perform 40s style music, skits and monologues. It’s an event where local citizens dedicated to helping our military veterans are honored; and the Jepson Middle School and Vacaville elementary school music programs are greatly enhanced by the monetary results of the weekend. This is the 19th annual event and, as always, is a salute to our local military! The 19th Annual USO Style Show and Dinner is offered (6-9pm) on both Friday, March 6 & Saturday, March 7 in the Jepson Middle School Gymnasium. Dinner is provided by Chef Daniel and served by volunteers. There’s also a dessert auction to raise much needed funds for the middle school and elementary school music programs. Tickets are $35 for adults or $25 for veterans,seniors, and children and can be purchased by emailing JepsonUSOStyleShow@gmail.com or contacting the Jepson Music Boosters through Facebook at www.facebook.com/JepsonMusicBoosters.