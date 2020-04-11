      Weather Alert

The American Red Cross needs your Help NOW!

URGENT The American Red Cross needs your Help NOW! There is a blood shortage nationwide due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to 

the coronavirus outbreak. We need Healthy Individuals to please make an appointment

to donate blood and save a life.

RedCrossBlood.org or call 1800-RedCross to make an appointment for April 25, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist 

Church Solano Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Shiloh Baptist Church appreciates your immediate response. 

Saturday, APRIL 25, 2020 

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Shiloh Baptist Church Church Hall 

185 Chandler St., Vacaville 

 

To schedule your appointment  for more information visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: VACAVILLE or call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-7332767). 

APPOINTMENTS RECOMMENDED 

Donors will receive $5 Amazon eGiftCard Help us meet the need for blood for our local hospitals

If you have questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, please call 1866236 

