The American Red Cross needs your Help NOW!
URGENT The American Red Cross needs your Help NOW! There is a blood shortage nationwide due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to
the coronavirus outbreak. We need Healthy Individuals to please make an appointment
to donate blood and save a life.
RedCrossBlood.org or call 1–800-Red–Cross to make an appointment for April 25, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist
Church Solano Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Shiloh Baptist Church appreciates your immediate response.
Saturday, APRIL 25, 2020
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Shiloh Baptist Church – Church Hall
185 Chandler St., Vacaville
To schedule your appointment for more information visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: VACAVILLE or call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733–2767).
APPOINTMENTS RECOMMENDED
Donors will receive $5 Amazon eGiftCard Help us meet the need for blood for our local hospitals!
If you have questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, please call 1–866–236
- 1–800-RED CROSS | 1–800-73elenavidationis legdiped Download the Blood Donor App