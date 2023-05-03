95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The American Red Cross Needs Your Blood: Month Of May Donation Incentives!

Share
The American Red Cross Needs Your Blood: Month Of May Donation Incentives!
Image Courtesy of The American Red Cross

Trauma situations can quickly deplete hospital blood banks. During Trauma Awareness Month, the American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure a strong, stable blood supply is available at a moment’s notice. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies.

As a thank-you, all who come to give May 1-19 will receive a $10 e-gift card. Those who come May 20-31 will get an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. Plus, May 1-31, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle.

For additional information, and to find the blood donation option closest to you, check out www.redcrossblood.org, or reach out to Martin Gagliano, Regional Communications Manager, American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region, at (510) 368-8320, or [email protected]

Recently Played

UmbrellaRihanna
1:24am
Good Riddance (time Of Your Life)Green Day
1:21am
Wildest DreamsTaylor Swift
1:18am
Pour Some Sugar On MeDef Leppard
1:13am
GrenadeBruno Mars
1:09am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Singing the Record Store Day blues
2

SOMEBODY has been making The World a better place for 30 years!
3

Check Out The Food Forest Tour At Armijo High School's Garden on May 6th
4

Join The Community At The Markham Elementary School May Days Spring Vendor Fair May 6th!
5

Join "Race For Research" To Raise Money For St. Jude Children's Hospital May 12th and 13th