The American Red Cross Needs Your Blood: Month Of May Donation Incentives!

Trauma situations can quickly deplete hospital blood banks. During Trauma Awareness Month, the American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure a strong, stable blood supply is available at a moment’s notice. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies.

As a thank-you, all who come to give May 1-19 will receive a $10 e-gift card. Those who come May 20-31 will get an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. Plus, May 1-31, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle.

