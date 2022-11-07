95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The American Red Cross Needs Your Blood For The Holidays

Share
The American Red Cross Needs Your Blood For The Holidays

The CDC predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases in several states. When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease. We need people to give now to help ensure blood is available when patients need it.

As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov.1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Those who come over Thanksgiving, Nov. 23-27, will get a Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. All who come to give Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card, thanks to Amazon. To schedule your blood donation, visit www.redcross.org today, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download the American Red Cross App from The Google Play or Apple App Stores 🙂

Recently Played

As It WasHarry Styles
11:34am
Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat And Sza
11:30am
Until I Found YouSteven Sanchez
11:28am
Break My HeartDua Lipa
11:24am
Hold Me CloserElton John Britney Spears
11:20am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

‘Don’t Light Tonight’ Season Begins November 1st
2

It's The "Bingo Bonanza" For The Saturday Club And On Stage Vacaville 11/13!
3

The Reiki Harmony Wellness Studio's "Diabetes Healing Workshop" November 12th
4

Check Out The "Community Angels" Holiday Boutique In Fairfield On November 12th!
5

Inevitable Reflections: November 1st marks 23 Years Hosting The KUIC Morning Show