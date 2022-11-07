The American Red Cross Needs Your Blood For The Holidays

The CDC predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases in several states. When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease. We need people to give now to help ensure blood is available when patients need it.

As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov.1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Those who come over Thanksgiving, Nov. 23-27, will get a Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. All who come to give Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card, thanks to Amazon. To schedule your blood donation, visit www.redcross.org today, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download the American Red Cross App from The Google Play or Apple App Stores 🙂