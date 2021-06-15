The American Academy of Pediatrics says: Get Your Kids Vaccinated!

The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages parents to call their pediatricians as soon as possible to make sure their child has all their immunizations. Kids ages 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine, and children and teens also need other immunizations against illnesses like measles, mumps, whooping cough and meningitis.
You can find an audio message here: https://digitalmedia.vnr1.com/2021/03/30/2021-013_AAP_SuperHero_PSAs/
The AAP wants parents to know it’s important – and safe – to visit their pediatrician now to get your child all the vaccines they need to stay healthy 🙂