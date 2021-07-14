The American Academy Of Pediatrics: Keep Your Child’s Vaccinations Current

Getting caught up on all your child’s immunizations is one of the most powerful things you can do as a parent. In fact, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, it’s a “superhero moment.” In new Public Service Announcements, the AAP portrays parents who get their children caught up on their vaccines as animated superheroes.
The AAP wants parents to know it’s important – and safe – to visit the pediatrician now to get your child all the vaccines they need to stay healthy when the world starts to open up again.
On behalf of the American Academy of Pediatrics, thank you for helping us share important messages to improve the health of all children.
Susan Stevens Martin
Director of News, Media and Public Relations
American Academy of Pediatrics
[email protected]
630-626-6131